Black Country MP appointed as assistant to Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards speaking in the Commons

Nicola Richards MP will serve as Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Penny Mordaunt.

The unpaid role will see her serve as an assistant to the minister, as well as being her 'eyes and ears' in the Commons.

West Bromwich East MP Ms Richards said: "I’m honoured to have been asked to be the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt.

"As usual I will continue to work hard for the residents of Great Barr, Wednesbury and West Bromwich."

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson

Ms Richards, a former Dudley councillor, was a PPS in the Department of Transport between September 2021 and July 2022. She resigned in protest against Boris Johnson's leadership.

Meanwhile Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson has been appointed as a PPS in the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.