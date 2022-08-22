Liz Truss

Today I am visiting JLR, a fantastic business which is leading the way by producing top-class cars in the heart of the West Midlands, supporting high-quality local jobs and fuelling growth.

At this time of global economic crisis, we need to champion such businesses to get our economy - and the country - back on track.

This will require boldness, not a business-as-usual approach. I have a fundamentally Conservative plan ready to go from day one as Prime Minister, built on tax cuts, supply-side reforms and pro-business regulation.

I will support our job creators by reversing the rise in National Insurance and scrapping the rise in corporation tax so that businesses can afford to hire people. At the same time, it will mean employees can keep more of their hard-earned money. I will introduce low-tax and low-regulation Investment Zones where they are needed most in order to turbocharge growth and job creation.

People in the West Midlands know what they, their family and local community need better than any bureaucrat in Whitehall. That is why I will work closely with our local leaders, including the excellent Mayor Andy Street and his team, to deliver on our levelling up agenda. I want to empower Andy further, giving him and the West Midlands Combined Authority the powers they need to drive growth across the West Midlands.

Under my leadership, every part of Whitehall will play its part in supporting the West Midlands. My government will help ensure the West Midlands is properly connected. I will support Andy Street’s plan to deliver the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro Extension in full - and his efforts to obtain the necessary funds, including via the new devolution deal.

We will harness the huge opportunities offered by Brexit to benefit the region. This includes rolling back EU regulations that restrict our farmers and agriculture industry so they can focus on growing more of their world-class produce.

I will help unleash investment into the car industry and tech hub. We will also put our full weight behind efforts to build a battery gigafactory at Coventry Airport, which would secure thousands of jobs for local people and help the region seize the opportunities of the future.

I will be a pro-business, pro-enterprise Prime Minister. This is fundamental to my vision for levelling up the country in a Conservative way. When the West Midlands succeeds, the country succeeds. That is why I am determined to get the engine that is the Midlands economy firing on all cylinders again.