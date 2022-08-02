Black Country MPs suffer backlash over support for 'Judas' Rishi Sunak

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considered a 'Judas' by many Tory members

Dudley South MP Mike Wood said the former Chancellor was the best candidate to "tackle inflation and secure Brexit".

And Health Minister James Morris, MP for Halesowen & Rowley Regis, backed him to deal with the "big challenges" such as the cost of living crisis and the NHS backlog.

But members of the public seem less than impressed, with many taking to social media to air their fury at Mr Sunak for betraying Boris Johnson.

Responding to Mr Wood's declaration of support, Jillian Fielder branded Mr Sunak "a snake not to be trusted", adding: "He's been planning this for a year and stabbed Boris in the back."

Mel Simkins said it was a "big mistake to vote for the snake". Tony Brookes said: "Sorry to say if Sunak gets to be PM a lot of Conservative voters will be very unhappy."

He said they would consider voting for other parties "as they feel betrayed and he would be the icing on the cake".

Meanwhile Mr Morris was told: "The party members do not want Judas that stabbed Boris in the back, and the country will never be 'ready for Rishi'."

Terry Aston said Mr Sunak's policies had helped to cause problems with the economy, while another tweet accused him of being "sleeping at the wheel".

Mr Sunak's decision to stand down as Chancellor on July 5 sparked a wave of resignations that would result in Mr Johnson announcing his departure from Number 10.

Mr Wood, who initially backed Sajid Javid in the leadership race, said: "Speaking to constituents, they want a PM who will get inflation under control, secure Brexit and make sure that levelling up means better opportunities for people in areas like Dudley South.

"Rishi shares our conservative values and I know he will work hard to deliver for the nation."

Ballot papers were sent out yesterday to around 200,000 Conservative members, who will decide between Mr Sunak and Liz Truss as the next party leader.