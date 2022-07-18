'Outrageous': MP's fury as Sandwell Council social media tenancy clause returns

The Labour-run authority first launched the clause last year. It would allow housing bosses to evict tenants if they criticise the council on social media.

It was ditched following a public outcry, but West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey said the clause had now been included in housing contracts.

He raised the issue in the Commons, where he demanded a full debate on the council's "reckless" behaviour.

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey

Mr Bailey said: "I come here today with some frustration about an issue that I raised with my Right Honourable Friend’s predecessor regarding onerous clauses in council house tenants’ contracts and leases that said they would be evicted if they criticised the Labour administration in Sandwell.

"After a promised U-turn by the local authority, I found out an hour ago that those clauses have been included in council house tenants’ contracts.

"That is absolutely outrageous. Members of Parliament in Sandwell were given a guarantee by the Labour administration that this would not happen.

"We have had corruption, commissioners and now contempt for the most vulnerable.

"Can we have a debate on the floor of the House about this reckless council, and put this situation to bed?"

Responding for the Government, Leader of the House Mark Spencer, suggested Mr Bailey applies for an 'adjournment debate' on the matter, a way of enabling MPs to have a debate on a subject without considering a substantive motion.

The clause says that staff have the right to operate "free from abuse", adding that it will "take action" where social media or other forms of communication are used to abuse or threaten workers.

When details of the clause first emerged in a consultation last November, the council was accused of threatening freedom of speech for thousands of tenants.

The clause was pulled after drawing criticism from then Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, who compared the authority to a "totalitarian communist state".

At the time the council pledged to "look at the wording" of the clause, saying it had "not come across in the way we intended".