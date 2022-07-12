Tory leadership race: Early favourite among region's MPs as nominations deadline looms

Penny Mordaunt is a frontrunner in the Conservative leadership battle

Eleven candidates have so far entered the contest - which was reduced to 10 on Tuesday morning when Grant Shapps withdrew - with each needing to have the support of at least 20 MPs by 6pm tonight in order to make it through to tomorrow's first round ballot.

The 1922 Committee – which is running the election – has announced he number of hopefuls will be whittled down to two by July 21.

Here is who your MPs are backing and why:

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant – Penny Mordaunt

He said: “She has shown herself to be a competent Government minister with a firm grasp of detail as well as being a highly skilled performer in the House of Commons chamber.”

Stafford MP Theo Clark – Penny Mordaunt

Ms Clarke said: “I believe in her positive vision for Great Britain based on integrity and decency."

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards – Penny Mordaunt

She said: “Penny has the unique ability to resonate with ‘red wall’ voters, as well as those from other parts of our great country. I have every faith as Prime Minister she will lead with integrity and make a success of the opportunities we have in this parliament and beyond. I am proud to support Penny, because I know she has the knowledge, skills and charisma to unite the party, as well as the country and get us back on track.”

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes – Kemi Badenoch

He said the Saffron Walden MP had a “straight talking approach” that would “appeal to traditional Conservative voters as well as former Labour voters who lent us their vote in 2019”. “I’m proud to be supporting Kemi Badenoch,” he added.

Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling – Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi

She said: “Nadhim Zahawi spearheaded the roll out of a coronavirus vaccine that was the envy of the world. As a fellow Midlands MP, I trust in his proven record of delivery. I would like to see him stand to be our next leader.”

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey – Priti Patel (not yet a confirmed candidate)

He said: “Her strong values, resilience and commitment to deliver in my view make her the ideal candidate to beat Labour and deliver for my communities across Wednesbury, Oldbury and Tipton. That’s why I’m backing Priti.”

Dudley South MP Mike Wood – Sajid Javid

He said: “Sajid Javid has the combination of experience, ability, judgment and integrity – as well as the plan to strengthen the economy and cut taxes – that we need.

“He is up to the challenges that Britain and the world faces, and would make a great leader and PM.”

Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton – Liz Truss

She said: “Having worked closely with Liz Truss, it’s clear to me she’s the only candidate that can ensure we beat Labour at the next election.

“She’s got a clear vision for our country and the economy and an unrivalled track record across government.”

A number of other MPs have yet to publicly declare who they are supporting.

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson, who was part of the victorious leadership campaigns for Boris Johnson and Theresa May, is reportedly backing Rishi Sunak.

Others have told the Express & Star they are undecided. They include Marco Longhi (Dudley North), James Morris (Halesowen & Rowley Regis), Sir Bill Cash (Stone), Mark Garnier (Wyre Forest) and Jane Stevenson (Wolverhampton North East).