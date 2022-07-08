Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nicola Richards MP backs Brexiteer Penny Mordaunt to succeed Boris

By Peter MadeleyWest BromwichPoliticsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Black Country MP Nicola Richards has suggested she is backing Penny Mordaunt in the Tory leadership race.

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards
West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards

The West Bromwich East MP said the trade minister and staunch Brexiteer was "exactly what the party and the country needs" as a successor to Boris Johnson.

Ms Mordaunt – who is yet to officially announce she is standing – came out as the best potential leadership candidate in a poll by the Young Conservatives Network.

Ms Richards said: "It doesn’t surprise me that other young Conservatives are hoping Penny Mordaunt stands - she’s exactly what the party and the country needs."

Ms Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth, served in the administrations of David Cameron and Theresa May.

She was the first female Defence Secretary before being sacked by Mr Johnson. She went on to become paymaster general and is currently a trade minister.

She is a member of the Royal Navy Reserves and played a major role in the Leave campaign ahead of the EU referendum in 2016,

Ms Richards quit her assistant ministerial role on Tuesday and turned against Mr Johnson, saying she did not want to be associated with the "poor judgment" of his administration.

Politics
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News