Cannock Chase Labour stalwart retires after a quarter of a century in politics

George Adamson with his wife Karon

George Adamson has represented Green Heath on Cannock Chase Council for the last 12 years, having also served the same period as a councillor for the Chadsmoor ward starting in 1980.

The 67-year-old Labour politician served two stints as council leader from 1985-90 and then 2011-21, and was a Staffordshire county councillor representing Hednesford from 2013 to 2017.

Announcing his retirement, Mr Adamson said it had been a "great honour" to serve the people of Cannock and that he will look back "with great fondness" on his time in politics.

He said: "The biggest highlight for me has been helping residents. It is always been great when someone has called me up and I've been able to do something that has ended up making their life a bit better.

"It's brought great satisfaction to me over the years and I think it's why most people get into politics in the first place."

Mr Adamson at a local elections count at the Civic Centre, Cannock, when he was leader in 2012

Mr Adamson said he considers bringing the designer village to Cannock to be among his greatest achievements, while he is also proud of helping to save the local stadium site when it was earmarked for housing in 2010.

The son of a miner, Mr Adamson moved to Cannock with his family in the 1960s after the closure of the mines in his birthplace of Northumberland.

Between his two stints on Cannock Chase Council he served as a West Midlands Police officer, covering Walsall.

He says he plans to spend his retirement enjoying his new home in Shropshire and spending "some quality time" with his wife Karon.

Mr Adamson said he wanted to thank former council leader Mike Holder and long-standing councillor Christine Mitchell for supporting him.