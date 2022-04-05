West Midlands Mayor not invited to ‘unprecedented’ Irish trade delegation

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street

Metro Mayors Andy Burnham of Greater Manchester, and Steve Rotheram of Liverpool, headed England’s first ever mayoral-led trade mission in Dublin last week. But Mr Street was not at the event.

A delegation of 100 politicians and business people from the North-west of England attended. The Irish Examiner called the trade mission “unprecedented”.

The mission was focused on investment opportunities in renewable energy for Liverpool and Manchester. The Financial Times reported the investments would be worth a total of £100 billion by 2038, if plans were secured.

Dr Steve McCabe, associate professor for the Centre of Brexit Studies, said Mr Street had not realised the “incredible bond of friendship” that “still exists” between Ireland and the West Midlands.

He said: “The fact that Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram recently visited Dublin to develop stronger economic and social partnership between the regions they represent and Ireland, is not surprising.

“Burnham and Rotheram, have demonstrated unstinting willingness and passion to do everything possible to give citizens in the north-west of England every advantage possible.

“It may be asked why, if Burnham and Rotheram were willing to spend two days in Dublin last week, why Andy Street has not done similarly? There’s perhaps a view by Street that spending two days in Dublin, as Burnham and Rotheram did last week, is not worth the effort?

“If that’s the case, he should realise the incredible bond of friendship that still exists between Ireland and the West Midlands. Building on this to develop competitive advantage for firms across the region is all the more important given the post-Brexit stresses there are for business at present.”

Dr McCabe said Mr Burnham and Mr Rotheram’s trips were to be “applauded” in securing potential jobs for their region, and questioned whether Mr Street would be “vetoed by Number 10” for attending trips to the European Union.

He said: “Perhaps Brexit and its economic impact may have more to do with the fact that Andy Street has not beaten a part to Dublin in the same way as his counterparts from the North-west of England. Such visits are, it must be assumed, given blessing by party leadership.

“Is it a case that Street, even if he wanted to go to Dublin, would be vetoed by No 10 lest it highlight the difficulties that leaving our closest – and largest – trading partner, the European Union, has produced?

“That they may not have invited Andy Street is understandable. They’re looking after the needs of those who vote for them. Nonetheless, their cooperation shines as a beacon of hope to hard-pressed families who want to see representatives giving every ounce of effort to making their lives better.”

Birmingham has deep historic and cultural ties with Ireland, and a substantial Irish diaspora.

During the 1960s, one in six children born in Birmingham had at least one parent from Ireland.

Birmingham is estimated to have the largest Irish population in the UK and the UK’s only Irish Quarter in Digbeth. It’s home to the third biggest St Patrick’s Day Parade globally, only just behind New York and Dublin.

Raj Kandola, Head of Policy at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: “Trading with Ireland has played a vital role in Birmingham’s historical growth as a city on the global stage and it’s fair to say that Britain’s departure from the European Union brought the relationship into sharper focus.

“Many businesses from across the region have expressed their concerns around the increased paperwork and border delays when trading with their Irish counterparts. As a Chamber we are working hard to try and offer firms the practical guidance they need to overcome these issues in the short term.

“In the long term, it is essential we tackle these underlying problems and explore innovative opportunities particularly in the field of green technology.”

When asked if this was another example of the North promoting itself, a spokesman for Andy Street denied the claims, and said the West Midlands had sent delegations to Australia, the UAE, and notably, France, to unveil a £15 billion investment prospectus.

They added the mayor had “personally launched” such trade trips, led by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC), and claimed the West Midlands has been the leading location for foreign investment outside London for four years.

“It is up to individual mayors and their regions as to when and where they choose to conduct trade and investment missions based on their local economic priorities. That is exactly what we’re doing here in the West Midlands, and we believe our investment results speak for themselves.

“Citizens here will draw their own conclusions, based on the facts, as to whether the West Midlands is leading the way or being left behind when it comes to attracting overseas investment.