MP 'humbled' by seeing life-saving support offered to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Stuart Anderson MP meeting delegates during a visit to Poland and Germany

Stuart Anderson was part of the Defence Select Committee's trip to the continent to discuss ramping up the UK's support for Ukrainian troops in the face of the continued onslaught from Russia.

In Warsaw the committee, which became the first such group from a NATO country to visit Poland since the start of the invasion, spoke with their counterparts in the Polish government.

They also met British troops and oversaw the delivery of ventilators and other medical supplies to be distributed across the border in Ukraine.

Wolverhampton South West MP Mr Anderson said the committee also visited Berlin, where members welcomed Germany's commitment to raise defence spending and witnessed humanitarian support provided for vulnerable Ukrainian refugees.

The former soldier said: "We are fully committed to supporting Ukraine in defence of its nation as well as countries at the frontline of humanitarian efforts, including Germany and Poland.

"We must do everything that we can to ensure that Ukraine is not only helped to defend itself, but so that it can emerge from this crisis as a strong country with the ability to choose its own destiny.

"As the first group of parliamentarians from any Nato country to visit Poland since the invasion of Ukraine began, we have seen first-hand the life-saving support being provided to vulnerable Ukrainians.

"This was a humbling and emotional experience, which underscored the importance of working together to put an end to Putin’s brutal regime - making sure he ends up on trial for war crimes.

"We welcome the Government’s increased support for Nato partners on the frontline of the response in mainland Europe, and are grateful to our partners such as Germany and Poland for their work in ensuring that this assistance reaches those in need."