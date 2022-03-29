Former long-standing Labour councillor to stand for Tories in Sandwell

Sharon Davies is standing for the Conservatives in Sandwell

Sharon Davies, who represented Langley for Labour for nine years, said the Conservatives were "best placed to deliver positive change" for the borough.

She was deselected by Labour in March last year and lost her seat in May's elections after standing as an independent.

Miss Davies, a former Oldbury town chair, said the Labour dominated authority had become "more concerned with arguing and infighting".

She added: "My priority is making Langley the best possible best place to live, that’s why I’ve joined the Sandwell Conservatives.

"They're committed to improving our area and have a clear plan to make our borough a better place after 47 years of Labour."

Sandwell Council recently saw Government commissioners appointed to run it having been mired in a series of scandals in recent years.

The latest Labour leader Kerrie Carmichael is bidding to steady the ship and noted that external reviews had said green shoots of recovery were "clearly visible".

She said the council had a "clear plan" in place and would be working closely with the Government to "continue to progress".

At last year's Sandwell elections the Conservatives gained nine seats, while another turned blue after a by-election in Tividale.

Since then the Tories have suffered turmoil of their own, with Wednesbury South councillor Ian Chambers defecting to Labour and group leader Laured Kalari suspended over allegations of abusive tweets.

It came after previous leader David Fisher stood down having admitted posting an offensive tweet.