Labour suspends Dudley councillor for six months after disciplinary investigation

Councillor Zafar Islam

Councillor Zafar Islam, who represents the Brierley Hill ward, was suspended this week.

It is believed his suspension followed an investigation into several inflammatory comments relating to posts he made on social media.

It is understood that Councillor Islam has received a six-month suspension of party membership as a "punitive sanction" following the conclusion of an internal Labour Party disciplinary investigation.

A new Labour candidate in the Brierley Hill ward for May's election will be announced in due course.

The Labour Party says it cannot comment on individual cases on the record because its disciplinary procedures are confidential and it must uphold its legal responsibilities for data protection.

A Labour spokesperson said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures.”