Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Labour suspends Dudley councillor for six months after disciplinary investigation

By Lisa O'BrienBrierley HillPoliticsPublished: Last Updated:

The Labour Party has suspended a councillor in Dudley for six months after an internal disciplinary investigation.

Councillor Zafar Islam
Councillor Zafar Islam

Councillor Zafar Islam, who represents the Brierley Hill ward, was suspended this week.

It is believed his suspension followed an investigation into several inflammatory comments relating to posts he made on social media.

It is understood that Councillor Islam has received a six-month suspension of party membership as a "punitive sanction" following the conclusion of an internal Labour Party disciplinary investigation.

A new Labour candidate in the Brierley Hill ward for May's election will be announced in due course.

The Labour Party says it cannot comment on individual cases on the record because its disciplinary procedures are confidential and it must uphold its legal responsibilities for data protection.

A Labour spokesperson said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures.”

Councillor Islam was unavailable for comment.

Politics
News
Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News