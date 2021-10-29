Labour wiped out on West Midlands authority as councillors cross floor

Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council. Photo: Google

On Solihull Council, Labour group leader Councillor David Cole has quit and joined the Conservatives, and Councillor Marcus Brain has joined the Greens.

They had both been Labour Party members for decades.

It means the Tories, who run the authority, now hold 30 seats while the Green Party strengthens its position as the main opposition with 16 seats. For the first time since elections were held under the present format nearly 50 years ago, Labour has none.

Councillor Cole said he believed he could achieve "much more" for the local community by joining the Conservatives, who he said had made a "serious commitment" to the area.

He said: "My priority is improving the lives of the people of Kingshurst and Fordbridge, and I recognise that the council, Mayor Andy Street and local MP Saqib Bhatti share that commitment.

"So, I believe that by joining them I can achieve much more for the local community, which is why I have decided to formally join the Conservatives."