Skoda Elroq: What’s the competition got to offer?

Skoda has been incredibly successful here in the UK and it’s not hard to see why. Its cars offer so much practicality and space in a very sensible and sophisticated package.

The new Elroq is the brand upping its way into the busy world of electric SUVs and it’ll be the latest EV in the firm’s model line-up – alongside the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe.

With a variety of different powertrains on offer and a decent claimed electric driving range of up to 360 miles on a single charge, this new Skoda could be the perfect car for those eco-conscious families.

But, if you think this new Skoda is a little bit of a sober choice, then there are many alternatives that could suit your needs even further. We take a closer look at some of the Elroq’s rivals.

Volkswagen ID.3



The ID.3 shares the same platform with the Elroq. (Volkswagen)

It may be built on the same MEB architecture platform as the Skoda, but the ID.3 has been around long enough now to gain a reputation for being a safe and sensible choice for those looking for a practical and easy to live with EV.

Furthermore, there is a decent variety of permutations including a hot GTX model for the performance buyer. However, for most people the standard car is perfectly decent enough with a choice of 58kWh or 77kWh battery packs on offer with claimed ranges of between 261 miles and 347 miles. The ID.3 may not be the most scintillating drive, but nevertheless it’s still a good all round EV that offers plenty of upsides when it comes to electric motoring.

Peugeot E-3008



The E-3008 has one of the best electric driving ranges in its class. (Peugeot)

The recently launched E-3008 comes with a bold new exterior and interior look, while offering one of the best electric driving ranges in its class.

Available with a choice of three different electric drivetrains including two and all-wheel drive variants. This big Peugeot can do a claimed 326 miles or there is a long range model coming soon that will offer up to 435 miles of range.

The interior feels very futuristic and comes with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit instrument cluster and i-toggle shortcut bar which allows the driver to swipe through shortcut menus to make it easier to navigate their way around the infotainment screen while on the move. The driving experience may be bland and uninvolving, but there’s no denying that the impressive electric range alone will tempt buyers away from the Skoda’s mere 230 miles on a single charge.

Renault Scenic



The Renault Scenic is a great all round car. (Renault)

One of the best EVs on sale today is Renault’s Scenic SUV. The reason behind its success is to do with its excellent driving experience as it manages to be engaging, quiet and comfortable. Meanwhile interior space is cavernous with a lot of storage areas, too. It’s also light and airy in the cabin and it has an excellent real world electric driving range of nearly 380 miles.

It also looks good and has a feature which allows the driver to programme different driver assistance settings they want altered or switched off. Then at the double tap of a button, everything is tailored to the driver’s preferences.

Kia Niro EV



The Niro EV offers plenty of space and decent equipment levels. (Kia)

The Kia Niro EV is now in its second-generation and it has become one of the best EVs on sale to date. Firstly, it comes with the firm’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, which means there’s a lot of peace-of-mind for owners. Plus, it has a well screwed together cabin, plenty of standard equipment and an impressive 475 litres of boot space – making it perfect for families.

Furthermore, the claimed range of the Niro is up to 275 miles of range, which is more than acceptable for most – plus rapid charging allows the car to be fully topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in 43 minutes.

Ford Explorer



The Ford Explorer name plate has recently returned to the market. (Ford)

Ford is no stranger to bringing back well known nameplates on its cars and the Explorer is one of the latest to rejoin its lineup. Underneath its skin, it sits on the same MEB platform as the Elroq and Volkswagen ID.4.

The Explorer is a spacious and good looking SUV that also offers a decent driving experience as well as an electric range of up to 374 miles for the entry level rear-wheel-drive version. Furthermore, a range of different battery sizes are on offer with the larger 79kWh and all-wheel-drive version being able to charge at speeds of 185kW – allowing the car to go from 10 to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes.