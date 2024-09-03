New Dacia Duster will start at under £19,000

Dacia has announced prices and specifications for its budget-friendly SUV – the Duster.

There will be a choice of three power units including Dacia’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder bi-fuel engine and 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid assistance. However, for the first time, you will be able to have the Duster with a hybrid powertrain.

It comes fitted with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol that is mated to an electric motor that gives a total power output of 141bhp and 205Nm of torque. Acceleration stands at 0-60mph in 9.9 seconds and the car has a top speed of 105mph.

Here in the UK, the Duster is available in four different guises consisting of Essential, Expression, Journey and Extreme. The range kicks off at £18,745 with standard features including roof bars, LED headlights and air conditioning. Prices rise to £23,745 for the top-of-the-line Extreme which features synthetic leather upholstery, heated seats and 18-inch alloy wheels.

There are wraparound lights at the rear

David Durand, Dacia’s design director, said: “We wanted to make the all-new Duster’s design more attractive than ever before, by making the style even more quintessentially Duster and Dacia, by vigorously and proudly reasserting our values: ‘Robust and Outdoor’, ‘Essential but Cool’, and ‘Eco Smart’.”

The new Dacia Duster order books are now open with customers expecting the first deliveries in November.