Jeep reveals Wagoneer S – its first global electric SUV

Jeep has taken the covers off its new electric SUV the – Wagoneer S.

Powering it is a 100kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of 300 miles, and it can be charged up from a DC fast charger from five per cent to 80 per cent in 28 minutes. Its twin electric motors produce 608bhp allowing the Wagoneer S to cover 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds.

Antonio Filosa, Jeep Brand CEO said: “The launch of the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S marks a new chapter in the storied history of the Jeep brand. Building upon nearly a century of innovation and design, the first global BEV will introduce a whole new generation of owners to an experience that is distinctly Jeep and 100 per cent electric in every way.”

Underneath the skin, the SUV uses Stellantis’ STLA Large Platform with Jeep engineers tweaking it to allow them to adjust the length, width, suspension and powertrain to deliver better acceleration and torque.

The Wagoneer S comes as standard with four-wheel-drive and has five driving modes including Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand.

On the outside there is a new take on the classic Jeep seven-slot grille – it’s enclosed to give better airflow over the front of the car and it can also illuminate. The sloping roof line has also been designed to aid drag efficiency, while a clever rear wing has a floating effect to help air flow down the back of the car. Jeep calls the Wagoneer S its most aerodynamic model to date.

Inside, there is a digital cockpit and what Jeep is calling a ‘Cross-Car Wing Sculpture’, which is a display which runs the entire width of the front instrument panel.. There is also a more conventional 12.3-inch central display and a twin-spoke flat bottom steering wheel.

Prices have not yet been announced nor has Jeep given a release date for UK sales, but it’s likely to arrive in 2026. The new SUV will be hitting its home market, the US, in the second half of this year.