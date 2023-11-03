New Skoda Superb arrives with sharper look and greater focus on practicality

Skoda has unveiled its fourth-generation Superb which aims to bring even more comfort and spaciousness than the outgoing version.

Available in both hatchback and estate layouts as before, the new Superb can be specified with a choice between six engines, with three petrol sitting alongside a pair of diesels and a plug-in hybrid version with a claimed 62 miles of electric-only range.

The new Superb still has plenty of physical controls

The petrol range kicks off with a 1.5-litre unit with mild-hybrid assistance, followed by a 2.0-litre which is available in two states of tune. Then there’s a 2.0-litre diesel available in both two- and four-wheel-drive with the latter bringing more power.

At the top of the range sits the 1.5-litre turbocharged plug-in hybrid. The whole system develops 201bhp and drives through a six-speed DSG automatic gearbox, while a 25.7kWh battery pack helps it to deliver that all-electric range. Skoda says that it can be charged at rates of up to 50kW, too, which would result in a 10 to 80 per cent charge taking 25 minutes. The hybrid will only be available in estate form for now, says Skoda.

The whole car is longer and taller than the one it replaces, which means that it’s able to offer even more space than the outgoing Superb. Boot space has risen by 20 litres to 645 litres in the hatchback and by 30 litres to 690 litres in the estate. The exterior design represents an evolution of the older Superb’s, with sharper lights and reprofiled rear lights. The estate, in particular, has a more rounded aesthetic towards the back of the car.

Inside, the new Superb mirrors the latest Kodiaq with its adoption of Skoda’s configurable ‘smart dials’ which can be customised to give quick access to the driver’s favourite functions. Skoda has also included a number of physical controls for features such as the volume to make things easier to use on the move.

Skoda has yet to announce full pricing for the new Superb, but it is expected to release this shortly.