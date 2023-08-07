Volkswagen gives glimpse of upcoming hybrid California

Volkswagen California

Volkswagen’s new California will be offered with a plug-in hybrid setup and an even more practical layout than the current version.

Hinted via new concept sketches, the upcoming California replacement will be based on the current-generation Multivan. The Multivan sits on the same MQB as cars like the Golf, which means that the California is set to offer a more car-like driving experience than ever.

But key to the new model’s changes is the introduction of a plug-in hybrid engine setup which Volkswagen says will deliver ‘even more flexibility and a remarkable level of comfort on the road’.

In the Multivan, the plug-in hybrid setup combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery. When fully charged, the Multivan can return up to 156.mpg and run for up to 29 miles on electric-only power. These figures will likely drop in the California, however, as the additional weight of the camper’s equipment will no doubt dent efficiency.

Volkswagen has said that the new California – which is expected to debut at the upcoming Caravan Salon trade fair in Dusseldorf – will feature a new tablet-style screen that’ll give access to all of the van’s various settings and functions.