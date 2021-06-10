New Alpina XD3 arrives with fresh new look and mild-hybrid tech

Alpina XD3

Alpina has released its latest XD3 bringing a range of enhancements to the diesel-powered performance SUV, following on from the recently updated BMW X3.

Powered by a straight-six 3.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine with 350bhp and 730Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 158mph. Mild-hybrid assistance should help to ensure that the diesel powertrain is as clean as possible, too.

Alpina claims that the XD3 will return up to 41.5mpg while emitting 180g/km CO2.

The XD3’s variable sports steering has been revised over the previous car, bringing more responsive handling and giving the car a sharper, more direct feel.

When it comes to the exterior, the revised XD3 incorporates a new light and kidney grille design alongside redesigned front and rear bumpers. Quad exhaust pipes – a hallmark of Alpina vehicles – are included on the XD3 too.

There are prominent quad exhausts at the rear

It sits on Alpina’s own 21-inch alloy wheels as well as revised suspension tailored to work with the wheels in order to deliver a comfortable yet supportive ride.

The XD3 also benefits from Alpina’s Performance Control, which utilises an electronic system to minimise understeer through brake applications on each individual wheel. By doing so, the car can generate more grip when cornering.