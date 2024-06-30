Express & Star
Major road shut in Kidderminster as bomb disposal unit called to check property

Motorists are being diverted from a main road after suspicious items were discovered and the bomb squad called to a property in Kidderminster.

By Deborah Hardiman
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team

Residents were evacuated from their homes on Saturday) night as the bomb squad attended the scene on the A541 Stourport Road after what police described as "a number of suspicious items" being found.

Experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called to the area and the road between Sutton Park Road and Goldthorn Road remained shut overnight.

