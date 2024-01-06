Police officer tells of moment he was engulfed in flames during major football disorder outside Villa Park

PC Andy Forbes said he was “eternally grateful” not to receive lasting injuries after describing how he “went off like a crackerjack” during the incident near Villa Park.

Part of PC Andy Forbes' uniform after the incident. Image: Police Federation of England & Wales

Andy was one several officers from West Mercia Police and other forces supporting their West Midlands Police colleagues at the game between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw in November.

He said he had been clearing bricks, bottles, and debris from where the officers were positioned when he was hit by a traffic sign.

“Within a minute or so of that, a flare came in and landed on me,” he said. “At that stage, I was aware of a bright pink intense light around my upper chest.

“The noise was like a high-octane burning sound; it was getting brighter and pinker. I’d got my shield in one hand and I was patting my chest thinking I’ve got to do something about this.

“I was actually quite calm. I was just thinking there’s something wrong here, you’ve got to do something about it, what are you going to do?