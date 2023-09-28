Catering and butchers firm fined by court after teenager loses three fingers in workplace accident

LDA Meats Limited were fined £8,000 and ordered to pay costs by Kidderminster Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to breaching work equipment regulations following the incident on July 18, 2020.
A catering and retail butchers has been fined after a teenage worker severed three fingers and partially a fourth while operating machinery that hadn’t been suitably guarded.
LDA Meats Limited were fined £8,000 and ordered to pay costs by Kidderminster Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to breaching work equipment regulations following the incident on July 18, 2020.