Catering and butchers firm fined by court after teenager loses three fingers in workplace accident

By James VukmirovicKidderminsterPublished: Last Updated:

A catering and retail butchers has been fined after a teenage worker severed three fingers and partially a fourth while operating machinery that hadn’t been suitably guarded.

The teenage worker had three fingers severed in the accident at LDA Meats. Photo: Google Street Map
LDA Meats Limited were fined £8,000 and ordered to pay costs by Kidderminster Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to breaching work equipment regulations following the incident on July 18, 2020.

