Boy, 4, and women killed in horror car crash that closed road for two days are named

Gemma Hobbins, Keegan Fettis and Cody Smith all died in a crash on the A456 last week. Photos: West Mercia Police

Two women and a four-year-old boy died in a collision involving a Ford Focus and an Audi A7 on the A456 at Callow Hill, near Bewdley and Kidderminster at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, May 10.

The victims, who were all in the Ford, have been named as Gemma Hobbins, 32, and Cody Smith, 28, and four-year-old Keegan Fettis, who was Gemma Hobbins’ son. All three were from the Kidderminster/Stourport area.

In a statement issued through West Mercia Police, Gemma’s family said she was much-loved, as they thanked the emergency services and those who tried to help after the crash.

They also said they were struggling to find any words to express their grief, but admitted they were completely devastated.

Gemma Hobbins

Keegan Fettis

Describng her as the life of the party, Cody's relatives said she would be missed so much by all who loved her including her father, sister, nieces and nephews, along with the rest of the family.

Cody Smith

All three died at the scene. In a statement released the day after the collision, West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews were called at 10.17pm. Four ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that the two adults and child who were in the first car could not be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

“A woman and two children from the second car were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital for further treatment.”

The A456 was closed for two days, not reopening until Friday night.

The A456 was closed for two days after the crash

In the days since the crash near the Duke William pub, officers have established that a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Vectra were also involved in the crash. Both cars have been recovered.

Three men aged 31, 25, 18 and one boy aged 17 arrested in connection with the collision have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 extension 770 2273 or by emailing chloe.stephenson@westmercia.police.uk.

Tributes have been left at the scene of the collision

Tributes have been pouring in since the crash with many taking to social media to express their sadness.

One person wrote, "So sad, rest in peace. Fly high with the angels little one."