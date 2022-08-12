Notification Settings

Rail lines blocked causing cancellations and delays between Droitwich Spa and Kidderminster

By Mark Morris

Train services running between Droitwich Spa and Kidderminster were being cancelled or delayed because of a defective track on Friday evening.

West Midlands Railway

Due to a speed restriction put in place when the track became defective, some lines were completely blocked.

West Midlands Railway advised people to check before they travel using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.

The online advice added: "Rail Replacement Coaches are accepting passengers between Stourbridge Jn Town Plat and Kidderminster in both directions until further notice.

"Rail Replacement Coaches are accepting passengers between Kidderminster and Worcester Foregate Street via Worcester Shrub Hill in both directions until further notice."

The issue was expected to be fixed by around 6pm in the evening with the majority of the disruption expected to last until around 6:30pm.

