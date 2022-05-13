Road closed after 'serious' crash in Kidderminster

The RTC occured at the junction of Blackwell Street and St George’s Ringway in Kidderminster. Photo: Google

As a result, there is serious congestion in Kidderminster town centre with road closures in the Horsefair area.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We’re currently in attendance at a serious RTC at the junction of Blackwell Street and St George’s Ringway, Kidderminster.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford are on scene treating one patient."

West Mercia Police said in a statement: "Officers responded to a report of a collision on the A456, The Ringway, near to Horsefair, Kidderminster this afternoon just before 3pm.

"The road is currently closed in both directions, and officers remain on scene."

⚠️ Serious congestion in Kidderminster town centre currently with road closures in Horsefair area due to RTC - please avoid & seek alternative routes if possible pic.twitter.com/nDlSO3UJrW — Worcs Highways & Travel (@WorcsTravel) May 13, 2022