Road closed after 'serious' crash in Kidderminster

By Eleanor LawsonKidderminsterPublished:

A person involved in a "serious" road traffic collision has been receiving treatment after a crash on the A456 in Kidderminster.

The RTC occured at the junction of Blackwell Street and St George’s Ringway in Kidderminster. Photo: Google
The RTC occured at the junction of Blackwell Street and St George's Ringway in Kidderminster. Photo: Google

As a result, there is serious congestion in Kidderminster town centre with road closures in the Horsefair area.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We’re currently in attendance at a serious RTC at the junction of Blackwell Street and St George’s Ringway, Kidderminster.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford are on scene treating one patient."

West Mercia Police said in a statement: "Officers responded to a report of a collision on the A456, The Ringway, near to Horsefair, Kidderminster this afternoon just before 3pm.

"The road is currently closed in both directions, and officers remain on scene."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

