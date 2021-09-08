Smoke billows from major fire at industrial unit in Kidderminster

Drone photo showing the blaze in Park Street, Kidderminster. Photo: Central Drone Imagining

Emergency services were called to the area of Park Street shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.

Clouds of black smoke could be seen 10 to 15 miles away across the Black Country.

A spokesman for Hereford and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue (HWFRS) said: "HWFRS are currently dealing with a large fire in Park Street, Kidderminster. The call came in at 2.51pm on September 8 and a number of crews are already on scene."

Smoke could be seen from Stourbridge Road. Photo: Andrew @68Langers

Plumes of smoke could be seen from the Broadwaters area of the town

Significant industrial fire is being fought by @HWFireControl @HWFire on Park Street #Kidderminster



Considerable disruption expected on roads nearby. Please avoid the area.@WMerciaPolice @WorcsTravel pic.twitter.com/RK8EtfVi8M — North Worcestershire Police (@NWorcsCops) September 8, 2021

Plumes of spoke could be seen across the town. Police have urged people to avoid the area.

Kidderminster: Park Street

There is a large Industrial fire in the area of Park Street. @HWFRS are on route.

Likely to be considerable disruption so please avoid the area.@OPUWorcs @KMinsterCops @WyreForestDC pic.twitter.com/UGN4bUPdHY — West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) September 8, 2021

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call from the fire service reporting a large fire in Park Street, Kidderminster at 2.53pm today (Wednesday).

"We currently have an ambulance, three paramedic officers, Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) paramedics and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board at the scene."

Park Street with Park Lane and Castle Street is currently closed, as well as Bewdley Road by Kidderminster Hospital.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Other road closures going in place, so please avoid the area, and keep windows closed."