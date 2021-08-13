West Mercia Police are currently treating their deaths as "unexplained".
Officers were called to an address in Cairndhu Drive, off the A456 Birmingham Road, following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child at the address.
On arrival, officers found the man, aged 39 years old, and a three-year-old child had died.
An investigation has been investigation into the deaths, which are currently being treated as unexplained.
The man was a serving West Mercia Police officer.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, from West Mercia Police, said: “It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.
"While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues."
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at a property on Cairndhu Drive at 9.21am on Friday, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a young child. Sadly, it quickly became apparent that neither patient could be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene."