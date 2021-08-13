Police officer, 39, and three-year-old found dead

A serving police officer and a three-year-old have died in Kidderminster.

Cairndhu Drive, in Kidderminster. Photo: Google
West Mercia Police are currently treating their deaths as "unexplained".

Officers were called to an address in Cairndhu Drive, off the A456 Birmingham Road, following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child at the address.

On arrival, officers found the man, aged 39 years old, and a three-year-old child had died.

An investigation has been investigation into the deaths, which are currently being treated as unexplained.

The man was a serving West Mercia Police officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, from West Mercia Police, said: “It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.

"While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at a property on Cairndhu Drive at 9.21am on Friday, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a young child. Sadly, it quickly became apparent that neither patient could be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

