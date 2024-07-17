Another collision on notorious section of road brings delays and heavy traffic

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision involved three vehicles and happened near the Picnic site in Blackstone on the A456 Bewdley Bypass at around 11.50am on Wednesday.

Residents in the area had reported heavy traffic and congestion along the Bewdley Bypass following the incident as emergency services attended the scene.

Officers said no injuries were reported in the collision and no arrests have been made following the incident.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "At around 11.50am this morning, officers were called to a collision involving three vehicles at a Picnic Site in Blackstone in Bewdley in Worcestershire.

"No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made."

The crash is just the latest of a number of incidents on the A456 Bewdley Bypass, including a fatal crash on June 2 where a motorcyclist was killed following a collision involving a Kawasaki and a Mercedes van near the Heightington Road overpass.

On May 11 last year, Gemma Hobbins, 32, and Cody Smith, 28, and four-year-old Keegan Fettis, all from the Kidderminster-Stourport area died afte a collision involving a Ford Focus and an Audi A7 on the A456 at Callow Hill.

Campaign organiser and motorist Libby Marshall has called on highways bosses to take action to install measures on the A456 Bewdley Bypass after being caught up in the aftermath of several incidents.

She set up the Change.org petition which so far attracted more than 700 supporters following another smash on Sunday and has also written to Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier about the dual carriageway which is currently subject to a safety review.

Her letter to the MP stated: " The A456 Bewdley has become an unsafe road to travel on, with a steadily increasing rate of road traffic accidents not witnessed elsewhere in our community.

"In the last few months alone, there have been several crashes on this danger fraught road, some fatal. The fear having to use this road on a daily basis is a stark reality for many parents and residents in our community, stirring an urgent demand for action.

"We're rallying for traffic safety measures to be put in place on the A456 Bewdley to prevent any further road traffic accidents.

"We seek to instigate measures such as speed cameras and a central reservation, alongside reducing the speed limit and enforcement of these measures. These solutions have proven to be effective in increasing road safety, one example is the A449 Kidderminster to Worcester road.

"The amount of minor accidents, alongside the serious and fatal accidents, has increased since Bewdley bridge was made one way, but to be clear this is not the issue. The issue is the A456. Before the bridge was closed between July 2018 and July 2023 there were four killed and 13 seriously injured along this stretch of road. That's not including unreported minor accidents.

"By implementing safety measures we are not merely striving for orderly traffic flow ,we are fighting for the protection of our families, our children, and everyone who travels along the A456 Bewdley."

To support the petition see website change.org/p/implement-speed-deterrents-on-a456-bewdley-for-road-safety?