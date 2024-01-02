New flood warning issued for region after night of heavy rain

The Environment Agency has posted an updated message to inform residents in Bewdley, Bridgnorth and Stourport that river levels are expected to rise due to rainfall.

Residents in Bewdley have also been informed that due to the work to build the Flood Risk Management Scheme, the barriers at Beales Corner will not be deployed, despite the ongoing risk of the Severn bursting its banks and flooding the adjacent streets.

This comes after parts of Worcester were left with standing flood water from the River Severn, with images released by Worcestershire Council showing flooding on Waverley Street and Pitchcroft Car Park.

Pitchcroft Car Park was still closed after high levels of flood water were seen. Photo: Worcestershire County Council

Waverley Street in Diglis was under water. Photo: Worcestershire County Council

The river is expected to peak at Bewdley at between 4m to 4.3m on Wednesday morning, with the Met Office forecasting heavy rain and disruption.

The forecast read: "Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer."

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said that flooding was expected on property, roads and farmland in Bewdley and Bridgnorth and at properties at Severnside and the access road to Stourport Marina.

The spokesman said about Bewdley: "As previously communicated, the Barriers at Beales Corner will not be deployed due to the construction of the Flood Risk Management Scheme.

Predicted Peak:- 4.3m to 4.7m Wednesday morning 03/01/24.

"Flood water could be deep and fast flowing, and therefore pose a risk to life. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours.

"We expect river levels to rise until this morning 02/01/24, with further peaks expected in the coming days.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services and Local Authorities.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"This message will be updated by 5pm today, 02/01/2024, or as the situation changes."

The B4194 Switchback road between Bewdley and Stourport was shown to have some flooding, but Worcestershire County Council had said the road was passable, but might close in the afternoon.

A spokesman for Worcestershire County Council said: "B4194 Switchback (Bewdley - Stourport) passable this morning & due to drop a little but very likely to be closed late afternoon today."

The B4194 was showing standing floodwater in the morning and is expected to be closed this afternoon. Photo: Worcestershire County Council

For Bridgnorth, the spokesman said that the predicted peak was between 4m and 4.3m, with properties on Severnside expected to be affected by flooding.

The spokesman said: "River levels are forecast to rise at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected to start between 2am and 9am tomorrow, 02/01/24.

"We expect flooding to affect properties on Severnside. Predicted Peak at Bridgnorth 4 to 4.3m Tuesday afternoon.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours and we expect river levels to continue to rise as a result.

"A further peak of between 4.2 and 4.7m could be possible on Friday morning based upon this forecast rainfall.

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"This message will be updated by 11am on 02/01/24, or as the situation changes."

For Stourport, a peak of between 4.3m and 4.7m was expected by Wednesday morning, with River Severn Sandy Lane Industrial Estate, Moor Hall Lane and Severnside Cottages expected to be hit by flooding.

The spokesman said: "River levels are rising at the Bewdley river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"We expect flooding to affect properties at Severnside and the access road to Stourport Marina.

"Flood water could be deep and fast flowing, and therefore pose a risk to life. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours.

"We expect river levels to rise this morning 02/01/24, with further peaks expected in the coming days.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are checking defences and clearing weed screens.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"This message will be updated by 5pm on 02/01/2024, or as the situation changes."