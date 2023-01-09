Notification Settings

Temporary flood barriers deployed in Bewdley as heavy rain predicted

By Lisa O'Brien

Temporary flood barriers have been deployed in Bewdley as a flood alert remains in place and heavy rain is forecast on Tuesday.

The flood barriers being put up in Bewdley
The flood barriers being put up in Bewdley

Environment Agency workers installed the barriers at Beales Corner on Monday morning.

Barry Killner, response lead for the Environment Agency in the West Midlands, tweeted pictures of the team putting them in place.

People have also been warned that Bewdley Bridge will be closed at 7pm on Monday for around three hours to facilitate flood pump installation at Beale's Corner.

It comes as a flood alert was issued for the River Severn in Worcestershire after rising river levels due to heavy rainfall.

The flood barriers being put up in Bewdley

The flood alert says flooding of roads and farmland is expected to continue for the next few days.

The river level at Bewdley is expected to peak between 3.4m and 3.7m on Tuesday.

In Worcester, the New Road cricket ground flooded following persistent rain at the weekend.

The flooded New Road cricket ground in Worcester following persistent rain during the weekend. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Heavy rain is also predicted in the region on Tuesday, with further wet weather forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.

It comes after the push for permanent defences continues to protect homes on the notorious Beales Corner which has been flooded numerous times.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow toured the town last year to see the damage to homes and reiterated her push for the new £6.2 million measures.

The flood barriers being put up in Bewdley

The flood alert for the River Severn in Worcestershire, which was updated on Sunday morning, says: "River levels are rising at the Bewdley, Worcester, Kempsey Yacht Club and Saxons Lode river gauges as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to continue for the next few days.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Highley to Tewkesbury.

"Locations affected are Stourport, Holt Fleet, Worcester, Kempsey, Severn Stoke and Upton upon Severn. Predicted peaks:- Bewdley 3.4m to 3.7m on 10/01/23, Worcester 4.1m to 4.4m on 10/01/23, Kempsey Yacht Club 5.8m to 6.2m on 10/01/23, Saxons Lode 4.1m to 4.5m on 10/01/23.

"Further unsettled weather is forecast for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please plan journeys to avoid using low lying footpaths and roads near local watercourses and rivers, which may be flooded."

