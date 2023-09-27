Kidderminster school holding open evening next week

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Baxter College, in Kidderminster, is showcasing its facilities and opportunities to prospective students and their families next month.

Baxter College
Baxter College

The 2023 Worcestershire Secondary School of the Year is holding its annual open evening on Thursday, October 5, with sessions at 4.30pm and 6pm.

Both will start with addresses from Katie Beech, head of school and Matthew Carpenter, principal, followed by tours and the chance to meet staff, current students and parent council members.

Miss Beech said: “We are incredibly proud of our school and are looking forward to showcasing the breadth of academic, vocational and pastoral opportunities we offer students.

“We have a large and beautiful site, with facilities including a recently-built state-of-the-art science block, extensive all-weather football pitches, self-contained sixth form centre and are looking forward to the building of a new multi-million pound sports hall. We even have our own woodland.

“We hope visitors will see just what a special place this is and how we do things the Baxter way – which earned us the prestigious secondary school of the year award.”

Tickets for the open evening can be booked online via Eventbrite.

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News