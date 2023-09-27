Kidderminster school holding open evening next week

Baxter College

The 2023 Worcestershire Secondary School of the Year is holding its annual open evening on Thursday, October 5, with sessions at 4.30pm and 6pm.

Both will start with addresses from Katie Beech, head of school and Matthew Carpenter, principal, followed by tours and the chance to meet staff, current students and parent council members.

Miss Beech said: “We are incredibly proud of our school and are looking forward to showcasing the breadth of academic, vocational and pastoral opportunities we offer students.

“We have a large and beautiful site, with facilities including a recently-built state-of-the-art science block, extensive all-weather football pitches, self-contained sixth form centre and are looking forward to the building of a new multi-million pound sports hall. We even have our own woodland.

“We hope visitors will see just what a special place this is and how we do things the Baxter way – which earned us the prestigious secondary school of the year award.”