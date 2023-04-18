Notification Settings

Children given waterproofs to enjoy forest school

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Youngsters at a Wyre Forest village school can keep dry when out in their forest school thanks a £1,000 grant.

Children enjoying the outdoors
Children enjoying the outdoors

Far Forest Lea Memorial Primary Academy secured the funds from Tesco Community Grants for waterproof trousers and wellington boots.

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who voted for our school and to our PTA for submitting such a compelling application.

“The waterproof clothing and footwear purchased will enable our pupils to explore the outdoors whatever the weather. Our children enjoy the freedom of being outdoors whilst engaging in learning opportunities that will help them to become confident learners.

“We are indebted to Tesco for the opportunity to apply for such a wonderful grant.”

Voting was held at Tesco stores across Wyre Forest between October and January with customers having a choice of three worthy causes.

Claire de Silva, Tesco’s head of community, said: “Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes like the village school in Far Forest and especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts.”

Tesco Community Grants - previously Tesco Bags of Help - is run in partnership with community-focused charity Groundwork, and has provided over £100 million to more than 50,000 projects across Britain.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

