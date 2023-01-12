Government gives go-ahead for new Baxter College sports hall and building revamp

: Principal Matthew Carpenter and Severn Academies Educational Trust chief operatingofficer Ali Powell looking forward to a new sports hall

Baxter College will have a brand new sports hall, which will double as an exam hall, and the former St John’s Middle School building, which is riddled with asbestos, will be refurbished.

Principal Matthew Carpenter said news of the long-awaited funding, from the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme, was like “winning the World Cup”.

He said: “It is an opportunity to provide a modern learning environment that is fit for purpose for our students, complementing the main building which has served our community for more than 80 years, and providing a school that will serve future generations.”

The Habberley Road school, originally earmarked for rebuilding as part of Building Schools for the Future, which was axed by the Government in 2010, took over the middle school block when the district’s middle schools were scrapped in favour of a two-tier education system.

Mr Carpenter said: “The building was in a poor condition when it was given to us and contains asbestos making any kind of repair very, very expense. It never really fitted into the design of our site and has reached the end of its life span.

“Our sports hall is old and in desperate need of upgrading. Its replacement will double as an exam centre and benefit from an efficient heating system.”

Baxter College is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust, which worked with the school to put the bid together.

Alison Powell, chief operating officer for the trust, said: “The School Rebuilding Programme is a very competitive process, with lots of school buildings in need of modernisation to provide quality, sustainable facilities for our young people and we are pleased to secure this opportunity for Baxter College.

“We are keen to develop a built environment that will enhance educational experiences as well as providing a first-class facility for our wider community.”

Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier, who has long campaigned for building improvements to the district’s schools, said: “The team at Baxter do an incredible job and I am so pleased that their hard work and exciting vision for the school will be achieved.

“This investment will improve the experience of students at Baxter – helping them to learn, develop and achieve their potential.”