Bewdley's Swinging 60s music scene to be revealed at history society

Bewdley's music scene in the 1960s will be revealed

Chairman of Bewdley Civic Society Richard Perrin is giving his talk The Swinging Sixties in Bewdley at 7.30 pm on Wednesday, January 11.

Veronica Bradley, from Kidderminster Historical Society, said: "Richard starts his talk outlining the pop music scene in Bewdley in the 1960’s. While the town is not necessarily renowned for its pop music there are some surprises in store.

"He goes on to take the audience on a virtual tour of Bewdley Town Centre in the 1960’s with images showing comparisons to scenes today."

She added: "Again, there are surprises especially for those who were not around in the town 60 years ago. At the conclusion he asks whether the 1960’s were the "good old days" as far as the fabric of the town was concerned."

As well as Wednesday evening meetings which start at 7.30pm the society also holds meetings on Thursday afternoons starting at 2.15 pm.

Both day and evening meetings are held at The Museum of Carpet, Stour Vale Mill, Green Street. There is a small charge for visitors who are very welcome.