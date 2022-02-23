Football ground completely underwater due to River Severn floods

Stourport Swifts' home ground is currently underwater

Stourport Swifts' home ground, Walshes Meadow, sits on the banks of the River Severn and is completely submerged underwater.

It is the result of flood defences being overwhelmed after the triple threat of Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin in recent weeks.

It is the third year in a row the ground has flooded

The ground is based in Stourport-on-Severn, 17 miles away from Bewdley, where evacuation has been advised.

A club fundraising event set for this Saturday is also under threat due to the flooding, with club staff hoping their defences have stood up to the test.

Ian Johnson, press officer for Stourport Swifts, said: "Last year was the worst, bear in mind two years ago it had been 20 years since it flooded, it has happened now three years in a row.

"We were ready this time, we got everything we could tucked away, the line marker has been damage, but the beer coolers are ok hopefully.

The club hopes the changes it has made will limit the damage

"We have replaced the fence around the pitch since last time, so we are hoping that will help with the water flow.

"I haven't seen the pitch yet, but the problem last year and before was it was across the front of the stand.

"It will likely be two or three days before it goes down, it is amazing how quick it goes once the levels drop."

Two years ago the club was overwhelmed by the support of a fundraiser to help it recover from extensive flood damage to its pitch and buildings.

Ian added: "The first thing we will do is clear everything up and get everything serviceable.

"We have an event on Saturday night, a band on at the club, which is under threat.

"The event is a club fundraiser and it is completely sold out.

"I am just hoping the changes we made have limited the damage."

The club are playing away this Saturday, so the ground will have time to drain before next weeks fixture.

This however is dependant on the weather staying dry, with the pitch taking around three days to completely dry out.