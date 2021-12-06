Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton fire: Major blaze tears through city warehouse

Whitmore ReansPublished:

Dozens of firefighters have been battling a major blaze at a warehouse in Wolverhampton.

The scene of the fire off Craddock Street in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
The scene of the fire off Craddock Street in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning and has gutted the former Grasshopper factory off Craddock Street in Whitmore Reans.

Thirteen fire engines were sent to the blaze along with two hydraulic platforms after crews were called at around 2am.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman urged people living in the area to keep windows closed due to the large amount of smoke pouring into the air.

The scene of the fire off Craddock Street in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
The scene of the fire off Craddock Street in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Photos from the scene show much of the building has been destroyed, while two cars parked nearby appear to have also been damaged.

More to follow.

Whitmore Reans
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News