Wolverhampton fire: Major blaze tears through city warehouse

The scene of the fire off Craddock Street in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning and has gutted the former Grasshopper factory off Craddock Street in Whitmore Reans.

Thirteen fire engines were sent to the blaze along with two hydraulic platforms after crews were called at around 2am.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman urged people living in the area to keep windows closed due to the large amount of smoke pouring into the air.

Photos from the scene show much of the building has been destroyed, while two cars parked nearby appear to have also been damaged.