Emergency work to keep Wolverhampton road closed until early next week

The works are taking place on the area around Lower Prestwood Road and are expected to last until Monday. Photo: Google Street Map

Wolverhampton Council has confirmed there will be emergency water works by Severn Trent Water at Lower Prestwood Road in Wednesfield, which have started today and are expected to continue until Monday.

The council said that this would mean a temporary road closure on Lower Prestwood Road, between its junctions with Lower Prestwood Road Service Road and Blackwood Avenue, with diversions for traffic along Amos Lane and Woodend Road.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Severn Trent Water emergency works mean a temporary road closure on Lower Prestwood Road, between its junctions with Lower Prestwood Road Service Road & Blackwood Avenue, is expected to remain in place until Monday (April 24).

"Vehicular diversion route: Amos Lane, Woodend Road & vice versa."