Wednesfield mental health campaigner strikes old gold on TikTok

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 30/01/23.Katy Hillman from Wednesfield who has become a TikTok star..ADAM SMITH HAS DETAILS...

Wolves fan Katy Hillman, who has PTSD and ADHD, goes live on the site at 9pm every evening dispensing advice and support for people suffering with mental health issues.

Her TikTok profiles, The Mess and Walk With Kate, have over 4,400 followers.

She said: "Mental health is so important. And there are so many people out there struggling, I have struggled in the past and I just wanted to help people.

"I campaign against bullying, which there is too much of these days, and also try and raise awareness of men's mental health. I also try and help people with addictions because I know what it is like to fight addictions."

She added: "Thanks to TikTok I talk to people all over the world and am planning to go to America next year to meet some of them.

"We are one big community and try and help one another, we need to stamp out the hate in the world. I also support the NHS, they have saved my life on several occasions."

The 38-year-old has one secret weapon to help combat mental health troubles, and that is her love for Wolverhampton Wanderers.