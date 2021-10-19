Tim Hortons Wolverhampton drive-thru opening time and special offers

The drive-thru is ready to welcome people from across the region to Bentley Bridge

A taste of Canada has arrived in Wolverhampton as the first drive-thru Tim Hortons in the West Midlands prepares to open its doors to the public this Wednesday.

The restaurant, which has created 50 jobs, has become the first drive-thru in the West Midlands, following on from the city centre store in Birmingham. Tim Hortons has also set up its national head office in Wednesfield.

The coffee and doughnut chain, named after the Canadian ice hockey player who founded the business in 1964, has set up the drive-thru as part of an expansion of its restaurants across the country.

Where is Tim Hortons, Wolverhampton?

The new drive-thru is at Bentley Bridge Retail Park in Wednesfield. The new branch will also be able to seat 128 customers.

What time does it open?

The restaurant opens to the public at 7am on Wednesday with a free breakfast offer for the first 100 customers.

The very first person in the drive-thru and restaurant queue will also be awarded with free drinks for a whole year– a prize worth around £3,100.

What's on the menu?

The restaurant boasts a wide selection of donuts, drinks and other food items

Those heading through the doors or along the drive-thru will be able to taste a selection of freshly brewed coffee, a range of hot chocolate flavours, iced drinks, milk shakes and fruit coolers.

There is also a range of hot food, from the Big Breakfast wrap to the Tim's Crispy Chicken sandwich, and 15 different types of doughnut, as well as the popular Timbits, a miniature doughnut sold in boxes of 10, 20 or 50 pieces.

What have people said about it?

Among those to have visited the restaurant before the grand opening are the Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridge, who is also a councillor for Wednesfield where the restaurant is based.

He said it was wonderful to see another global chain coming to Wolverhampton.

"We've got a great diversity of stores open at Bentley Bridge and this just adds to it.

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridge and chief commercial officer for the UK Kevin Hydes celebrate the opening of the store with members of staff

"I've been in and had a lovely breakfast and coffee and I would encourage people to come down just for that, but it's also good for regeneration and it was good to meet a lot of the people who have been employed here from the local area.

"For every area, we've been looking at regeneration and bringing jobs to the area and places like this will help with that, so it's great for the regeneration of the city."

Chief commercial officer for the UK, Kevin Hydes, said the location had been appealing to the chain because of the population and what people had told them in terms of where they wanted to see a restaurant.

Shift manager Tania Hadley and Lauren Morris show off some of the wares on offer at Tim Hortons

He said: "The population in this area have always been hardcore Tim Hortons fans and we've had a number of consumers talk to us directly about the places they want us to come to.