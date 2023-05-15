Firefighters and ambulance crews called out after rush hour collision in Tettenhall

The collision was on Upper Green in Tettenhall. Photo: Google.

Two cars are reported to have crashed on Upper Green just before 7.40am and three patients were looked over by ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Just before 7.40am on Monday (15 May) we responded to a collision involving two cars on Upper Green, Tettenhall.

"A fire engine and two 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicles attended, crewed by a total of 10 firefighters from Wolverhampton and Fallings Park fire stations. The first arrived five minutes after being mobilised.

"Two men and a woman from the vehicles were checked over by the ambulance service.

"We left the scene at 8.20am, after making the vehicles safe."