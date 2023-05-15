Notification Settings

Firefighters and ambulance crews called out after rush hour collision in Tettenhall

By Eleanor LawsonTettenhall

Ten firefighters rushed to the scene of a rush hour collision in Tettenhall.

The collision was on Upper Green in Tettenhall. Photo: Google.
Two cars are reported to have crashed on Upper Green just before 7.40am and three patients were looked over by ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Just before 7.40am on Monday (15 May) we responded to a collision involving two cars on Upper Green, Tettenhall.

"A fire engine and two 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicles attended, crewed by a total of 10 firefighters from Wolverhampton and Fallings Park fire stations. The first arrived five minutes after being mobilised.

"Two men and a woman from the vehicles were checked over by the ambulance service.

"We left the scene at 8.20am, after making the vehicles safe."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.

