New food festival set to offer wide range of tastes

The food festival will bring a range of food and drink to Tettenhall. Photo: LSD Promotions

The Dine N Devour Food Festival is coming to Tettenhall on the weekend of May 13 and 14, offering a wide range of culinary delights and entertainment for food lovers across the region.

The festival on Upper Green will feature more than 60 food, drinks and artisan stalls, making it one of the biggest food festivals in the area and promises to be a weekend packed full of fun for all ages, with an large line-up of entertainment throughout.

A DJ compere will be on hand to provide a soundtrack for visitors to enjoy their food, and there will be street entertainment, an amateur dog competition, a band and a choir.

Visitors can expect a vibrant atmosphere, as they stroll through the stalls and sample the food on offer, with a range of cuisine from around the world, including Caribbean, Thai, Greek, and much more.

The organisers said they were thrilled to be bringing such a vibrant event to Tettenhall, and said they were confident that it will be a great success.

Event organizer, Lara Davis said, "We're really excited to be bringing the Dine ‘N’ Devour Food Festival to Tettenhall.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for people to come together and enjoy some great food, drink and entertainment.

"We've got a fantastic line-up of stalls and entertainment, so there's something for everyone.

"Best of all, it's completely free and ticketless, so there's no reason not to come along and join in the fun."

The festival runs from 10am to 7pm on Saturday, May 13 and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, April 14 and is free to enter.