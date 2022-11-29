Fire crews rush to Tettenhall fish and chip shop after blaze breaks out

The fire broke out on the first floor of a two storey building on High Street.
The road has been closed off while crews work at the scene and one person has been treated by paramedics due to smoke inhalation.
A number of firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.
Fire crews were called at 11:03am to the fire.
Three engines were sent, along with a four by four brigade response vehicle, and crews began to dampen down at 12:05pm.
Some smoke has affected two neighbouring properties, including a Cantonese restaurant.