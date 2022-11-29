Fire crews rush to Tettenhall fish and chip shop after blaze breaks out

Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a two storey building on High Street.

The road has been closed off while crews work at the scene and one person has been treated by paramedics due to smoke inhalation.

A number of firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews were called at 11:03am to the fire.

Three engines were sent, along with a four by four brigade response vehicle, and crews began to dampen down at 12:05pm.