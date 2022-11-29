Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews rush to Tettenhall fish and chip shop after blaze breaks out

By Lauren HillTettenhallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

About 20 firefighters have been scrambled to a blaze in a fish and chip shop in Tettenhall.

Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a two storey building on High Street.

The road has been closed off while crews work at the scene and one person has been treated by paramedics due to smoke inhalation.

A number of firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews were called at 11:03am to the fire.

Three engines were sent, along with a four by four brigade response vehicle, and crews began to dampen down at 12:05pm.

Some smoke has affected two neighbouring properties, including a Cantonese restaurant.

Tettenhall
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News