Eden Project founder Sir Tim Smit speaking at Tettenhall Inner Wheel 40th anniversary celebration

Published:

The Tettenhall Inner Wheel Club of Tettenhall is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Tuesday, November 22.

Sir Tim Smit
The club is celebrating the milestone with a fellowship lunch at the Moat House Hotel, Acton Trussell.

The guest speaker will be Sir Tim Smit KBE, who, with John Nelson, discovered and then restored The Lost Gardens of Heligan and co-founded the Eden Project, Cornwall.

Chris Unwin, from the club, said: "We have had many interesting and enjoyable social events over the years including theatre and cinema bookings, trips to places of interest and informal get-togethers at local restaurants and cafes.

"We organise quizzes, soup lunches, coffee mornings and many other events to raise money for local good causes and overseas charities. If you have attended the Tettenhall Round Table annual fete you will have seen us on our Bric a Brac stall we set up every year."

She added: "We have also held larger fundraising events such as Charity Auctions, Gardener’s Question Time, Celebrity Dinners and most recently an Audience with Jay Blades MBE, from the Repair Shop, which was a wonderful occasion and raised a fantastic amount which enable us to give a generous donation to the Wolverhampton MS Therapy Centre."

