Food festival provides world of flavours and tastes

Tracie Thaff from Spice Fever with a bowl of samosas

The Tettenhall Food & Drink Festival and Artisan Market returned to Upper Green in the town for a weekend-long celebration of food and drinks from as far afield as the Caribbean, Mexico and Greece, as well as a range of arts and crafts.

Carol Akotiah from Rubi-Asi shows off a selection of fans

The festival has been a feature of activities in Tettenhall for more than 15 years, with the festival returning in 2021 after a two-year break due to Covid restrictions.

More than 11,000 people came to the festival over Saturday and Sunday, which also combined with a market full of traders selling jewellery chests, handmade cards, framed prints and musical instruments, among other things.

Helen Bratt-Wyton from Wightwick Manor was there to promote the hall

Due respect was also paid to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday, with some of the entertainment being cancelled out of respect and a DJ playing a different set of music during the event.

The event was organised by LSD Promotions, with events and project lead Lara Davis saying it had been a more mellow event, but had still seen a great turnout.

Tony and Inez Lovering from Halfpenny Green ciders, a popular part of proceedings

She said: "It's been ok, with people still coming and trying out the different foods here and while we had to cancel the band yesterday and the mood has been affected a bit, people have still been coming and saying they respect what we're doing.

"We've had a lot of different foods from around the world, with Nepalese and Persian food, burger and fries and stores selling Biltong and cookies and there has also been the alcohol stores and lots of beverages on sale.

The Upper Green in Tettenhall basked in sunshine as the festival took place