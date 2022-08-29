Newbridge Crescent and Newbridge Avenue. Photo: Google

Wolverhampton Council – which is aiming to make the move – has launched a consultation over the proposals around Tettenhall and has called on people to have their say.

The restrictions would affect waiting, loading and stopping on Newbridge Crescent, Newbridge Avenue, The Lindens, The Courtlands, Pineways Drive and other roads – including one which leads up to Tettenhall Pool.

It would prohibit any vehicle to wait between 8am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, and to load and unload over the same period, in parts of Newbridge Crescent.

And it would prevent vehicles from stopping between both times on school entrance markings in parts of Newbridge Crescent and Newbridge Avenue, and wait at any time on any day to load and unload in parts of Newbridge Crescent, Marlborough Gardens, Pineways Drive, The Courtlands, Newbridge Avenue and The Lindens.

Meanwhile further restrictions would see vehicles stopping from waiting a period of longer than 30 minutes, with no return within two hours between 8am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday in parts of Regis Road.

And they will be banned from waiting in a disabled person's parking place between 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, unless there is a valid disabled person's badge displayed, for a period of longer than 30 minutes with no return for one hour on parts of Regis Road – but only if the vehicle is about to be driven by a person to whom the badge has been issued, or used for the carrying of disabled persons or passenger.

Further restrictions would prevent any vehicle waiting at any time in parts of Grotto Lane, Crane Terrace, Aldersley Road, Aldersley Avenue, Green Lane, Foley Avenue, Foley Drive and Wood Road.