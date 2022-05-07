Wolverhampton teenager who has raised £40,000 nominated for police award

Fundraiser Louis Johnson, who has been nominated for a Diamond Award

Louis Johnson, who is a pupil at Smestow Academy, received a letter informing him he is on the shortlist for the 'Police and Crime Commissioners Community Thank You Award'.

The awards evening will take place at the National Motorcycle museum on June 30, where the 15-year-old will find out if he has been selected as the winner.

His mother Teresa said: "It was really weird, I had a private message on Louis's Facebook fundraising page to contact to someone at the police.

"Then they called me to tell me he was nominated for the award.

"He is already nominated for one this Sunday, the Outstanding Contribution award for Honourable Heroes at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"Louis was shocked to be nominated and wasn't really expecting it."

The 15-year-old will take on his GCSE's next Monday, after which he hopes to go to college and study to become a policeman, giving this award an extra special feel.

Louis, who is also an ambassador for Birmingham Children's Hospital, has won a string of awards in the past, including being crowned as the regional winner in the UK’s Young Neighbour of the Year Awards, hosted by Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch, earlier this year.