'Hidden gem' becomes vibrant place for shopping experience

Business owners in Limes Court, a little gem which has become a bouncing, vibrant area

People looking for bargains or wanting a bite to eat or something to drink have been making a trip to Limes Court in Tettenhall since restrictions were lifted.

The street, which mixes cobbled streets with plants and Victorian architecture, has welcomed new occupants over the last year, such as Cataldo's Italian restaurant, which was formerly in Wolverhampton city centre.

Mark Hodgkiss, who owns Mode Menswear, spoke about some of the occupants who had opened on the street and how business has been since the lifting of restrictions in July.

He said: "We recently had George's Coffee House, which is next door to me, open up and replace Cafe Zest, making it a bit more contemporary.

"We also had Cataldo's open up here, and they've really done a good job there updating the insides, which has really boosted footfall here.

Allesandro Castellani, manager at Cataldos, which recently opened at Limes Court

"People have just wanted to come out and support the local shops and that's really helped us, as well as people being really pleased to see we're all still here after the last year."

Mr Hodgkiss said the street had a different feel and described it as a hidden gem.

He said: "I think it surprises people when they come down here and there will always be an occasion when someone comes down here for the first time and says how lovely it is here.

"We've got a lovely cobbled pathway from top to bottom, Victorian architecture dating back to the 1900s and Capstone lampposts, all of which add to the appeal of it.

"People come here and say they feel like they're in Covent Garden, in London, or the Lanes, in Brighton, so it just has that different type of feeling to it.