Wolverhampton sports club given go-ahead for new padel tennis courts

Woodfield Sports and Social Club in Woodfield Avenue, Penn, Wolverhampton. Image: DIALux

Woodfield Sports and Social Club in Penn is to convert a disused area of hardstanding into the courts, along with adding a shipping container to the premises for use as an office and storage facility.

Padel is a racket sport played on enclosed courts slightly smaller than tennis courts.

The club, in Woodfield Avenue, is a registered society and charity and has a bar, function room and indoor sports areas, as well as outdoor facilities for tennis and bowls.

A statement issued alongside plans for the development said: “The area proposed for the padel board courts is often used for dumping excess rubbish and equipment. The existing access to and from the site will be retained and the courts have been positioned to maximise playing space, as well as minimising any impact on neighbouring amenity spaces.

“A total of 10 parking spaces will be specifically designated for padel board court visitors and staff. Space has also been left between each court for seating and viewing areas. The store and office container will be positioned between the changing rooms and the courts specifically to control access and security.

“Each rectangular court is approximately 10 metres by 20 metres. They are surrounded by a powder-coated mesh cage and clear toughened plastic sheets which are approximately four metres tall. The floodlighting stands at six metres. The court surface and fencing is easily moveable and can be quickly taken down if needed.