Happy ending as French Bulldog used as 'breeding machine' finds perfect forever home

Nancy enjoying the sun at her new home

Nancy was rescued from a dark, windowless garage in Wolverhampton, where she was kept for years and used as a breeding machine.

She was looked after by Wolverhampton charity Wings and Paws Rescue, based on Warstones Road in Penn, but it was proving difficult to rehome her as she needed just the right fit.

Now, however, a woman from Penn, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stepped forward and given Nancy the perfect home she deserves.

Jay Westwood, a volunteer with Wings and Paws with Nancy

Nancy's new owner said: "Without the help of the Express & Star Nancy would never have found her perfect home.''

Nancy will now enjoy a fresh start at her new home in Penn.

She is settling in nicely, with those who cared for her describing it as "perfect".

Clare Vowels, CEO of the charity, said: "She was bought to be used as a 'breeding machine' as we call it.

"Most of her life she has been locked in a garage with no windows and used for breeding.

"She became unsocialised being kept in the garage and they didn't want her anymore after she was done with breeding."

Those who have looked after Nancy decided she would benefit from owners who could give her a lot of time, as, after being left in the garage for so long, she doesn't like being alone.

Clare added: "She has come a long way over the 12 months and has done really well, especially with house training.

"Because she has had a hard life she looks older than she is, which I think is putting some people off, but she is only four.

"She absolutely loves people, she just wants to be with you constantly.

"But this is fabulous news, and we're delighted she's gone to the perfect home."

Wings and Paws Rescue will also be holding a fun day on August 21 at Middle Hattons Farm on Cartwright Lane, Coven.

It will include a dog show with many different classes, ranging from best rescue to best fancy dress, for owners and dogs to compete in.

The day will also see a Tombola, Cake Stall, DJ Music, BBQ Food a pet stall.

The event is completely free to attend, with the dog show kicking off at 10.45am.