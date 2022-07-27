Rescued French Bulldog once used as 'breeding machine' looking for forever home

Jay Westwood, a volunteer with Wings and Paws with French Bulldog Nancy

Nancy was rescued from a dark windowless garage in Wolverhampton, where she is believed to have been kept for years.

She has been looked after by Wolverhampton charity Wings and Paws Rescue, which is based on Warstones Road in Penn.

Clare Vowels, CEO of the charity, said: "She was bought to be used as a 'breeding machine' as we call it.

"Most of her life she has been locked in a garage with no windows and used for breeding.

"She became unsocialised being kept in the garage and they didn't want her anymore after she was done with breeding.

"She had an ear infection which we have treated, and we had to make the decision to have an operation to open her ear canal which cost £1,400.

"She has also been neutered and vaccinated on top of that."

Those who have looked after Nancy believe she would benefit from owners who can give her a lot of time, as, after being left in the garage for so long, she doesn't like being alone.

Clare added: "She can be left for short times, but needs somebody who is home a lot of the time to give her the love she needs.

"Nancy is good on the lead, great in the car and is okay with other dogs and could probably live with another of the same breed.

"She has come a long way over the 12 months and has done really well, especially with house training.

"Because she has had a hard life she looks older than she is, which I think is putting some people off, but she is only four.

"She absolutely loves people, she just wants to be with you constantly.

"We just really want to get her a home."

Wings and Paws Rescue will also be holding a fun day on August 21 at Middle Hattons Farm on Cartwright Lane, Coven.

It will include a dog show with many different classes, ranging from best rescue to best fancy dress, for owners and dogs to compete in.

The day will also see a Tombola, Cake Stall, DJ Music, BBQ Food a pet stall and Nancy the French Bulldog will be in attendance.

The event is completely free to attend, with the dog show kicking off at 10.45am.