Car ploughs into front of Wolverhampton house

The scene on Warstones Road, Penn. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire

The front bay window of the home in Warstones Road, in Penn, was destroyed in the incident early on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at 1.33am, with firefighters turning out from both Wolverhampton and Bilston stations.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We had a report of an RTC on Warstones Road. Two appliances attended the scene.

"The call came in at 1.33am. The incident involved a car which had gone into a ground floor bay window [of the property].

"Our technical rescue team did attend and made sure the building was safe."